PSEG Long Island prepared for heavy rain and strong winds April 11 and 12

After last week’s wet and windy weather, PSEG Long Island is once again prepared for a cold front and low pressure system that is forecasted to bring gusty winds, heavy rain and a few thunderstorms throughout the service area Thursday night through Friday.

The weather system could bring rainfalls of up to 1.5 inches in certain areas, along with peak wind gusts of 45-55 mph across the service area — enough to potentially topple trees, bring down branches on wires and cause outages.

PSEG Long Island has personnel ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible throughout the storm.

“PSEG Long Island is closely monitoring this latest weather front and we are once again prepared for potential impacts on the system,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Electric Operations at PSEG Long Island. “We have performed system and logistic checks, and have a full complement of personnel who will mobilize for restoration in foul weather conditions. Our crews will work to safely restore any outages as quickly as conditions will allow.”

Customers are asked to note the important storm safety tips below and to visit psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety for additional storm preparation information.

Customer Safety:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Please stay as far away as possible from them, and do not drive over or stand near them. To report a downed wire, call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number at 800-490-0075 or call 911.

Electric current passes easily through water. If you encounter a pool of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Never use a generator or any gasoline-powered engine inside your home, basement, or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.

Stay connected:

Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report your outage through our app or our website at psegliny.com/outages.