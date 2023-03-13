PSEG Long Island mobilizing for Nor’easter

PSEG Long Island is prepared for potential gusty winds, rain and wet snow expected throughout its service territory today, March 13, through Wednesday, March 15. Potential peak wind gusts of 48 mph may cause tree limbs to break, which can pull down wires, causing outages.

“We continue to monitor the track of the storm and are preparing accordingly,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Transmission and Distribution at PSEG Long Island. “We have performed system and logistic checks, and have a full complement of personnel who can jump into storm mode if needed. The forecast for our area is not as severe as the areas north of us. However, in the event of any outages, our crews will work to safely restore service as quickly as conditions will allow.”

Customers should prepare for the potentially bad weather by being cautious and staying alert to their surroundings during and after storms. PSEG Long Island has provided storm preparation tips at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety.

Customer Safety:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Please stay away from them, and do not drive over or stand near them. It is best to maintain a distance of at least 30 feet from a downed power line. To report a downed wire, call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number at 800-490-0075 or call 911.

Electric current passes easily through water. If you encounter a pool of slush or standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Never use a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside your home, basement, or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent. Use an extension cord that is more than 20 feet long to keep the generator at a safe distance.

Stay connected:

Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report an outage through PSEG Long Island’s app or website at www.psegliny.com/outages or by using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant[i] app on a smartphone.

To report an outage or downed wire, call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075, use the web chat feature at www.psegliny.com or 911.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage through direct message and for updates before, during and after a storm.

Visit PSEG Long Island’s MyPower map for the latest outage information, restoration times and crew locations across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com/.