Stony Brook Medicine doctor dies in snowmobile crash

Vermont State police identified Dr. Mark Funt, a Setauket resident and Stony Brook Medicine doctor, as the man who died in a snowmobile crash in Cavendish, Vermont, Friday.

Funt, 75, was operating a snowmobile along Main Street in Cavendish when it crashed. The doctor suffered fatal injuries. The incident is currently under investigation.

Before Funt joined Stony Brook University, he attended The Emory University School of Medicine and was assistant professor at The Yale University School of Medicine, according to the Stony Brook Medicine website. Dr. Todd Griffin, vice president for Clinical Services and vice dean for Clinical Affairs at Stony Brook Medicine, said Dr. Martin Stone, founding chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, recruited Funt in 1978 to be the chief of Gynecology and to start the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency.

Two years later he founded Stony Brook Gynecology and Obstetrics, P.C., according to the Stony Brook Medicine website, Funt would lecture across the country and won numerous awards, including Attending of the Year. He also was recognized for his outstanding patient care.

Griffin described Funt as “a dedicated physician and beloved member of the Stony Brook Medicine family.”

“I had the pleasure of knowing him both personally and professionally for the past 30 years,”Griffin said.

The doctor added that the residency program Funt help founded will be graduating its 162nd resident this year.

“He had a tremendous impact on women’s health for Long Island,”Griffin said. “We are truly saddened by this tragedy, and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and patients.”