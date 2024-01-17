Port Jefferson Station man killed in Calverton accident

A Port Jefferson Station man died after he became trapped between two hangar doors in Calverton on Jan. 15.

Riverhead Police Department responded to Old Castle Precast located at 931 Burman Blvd in Calverton and found 56-year-old Thomas Savier of Port Jefferson Station unconscious and not breathing.

It appeared that Savier had attempted to enter the facility through one of the large hanger doors, which was partially opened. As Savier was doing so, the hanger door closed, pinning him in between two portions of the door.

After an unknown period of time, two other male subjects were able to free Savier from the door using a forklift and then began CPR. Riverhead Town Ambulance responded and attempted life saving measures; however, Savier succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.