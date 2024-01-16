Two people arrested at local smoke shops for selling marijuana products

Suffolk County Police arrested two people on Jan. 16 for allegedly selling marijuana and vape products during compliance checks at businesses in the Second Precinct.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct officers conducted an investigation into the sale of marijuana and vape products during which 13 businesses were checked for compliance with the law.

During the investigation, two businesses were found to be selling marijuana and vape products. The following people were charged with alleged Unlawful Sale of Cannabis:

• Jacob Abdulluh, 21, of Bay Shore, employed at Venom Smoke Shop II, located at 6160 Jericho Turnpike, Commack.

• Gregory Bux, 30, of Deer Park, employed at Gotham Smoke Shop, 681 E. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station.

Abdulluh and Bux were both issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear for

arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.