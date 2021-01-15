Port Jefferson Library hosts online photography exhibit, Flower of Honor

Port Jefferson Free Library will be hosting photographer Harper Bella for her one night only online exhibition “Flower of Honor” on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 7 to 8 p.m. The show examines the role of black and brown essential workers throughout the uprise of COVID-19 and social injustices across the United States. Centered around New York, this series highlights their experiences and recognizes their efforts in one of the most uncertain times in history.

Harper Bella is an international photographer. Born in Queens, New York to Trinidadian and Barbadian parents, she was raised in Trinidad and Tobago until the age of six, when her family settled in Long Island, New York. Enamored with the arts from an early age, Harper pursued her first degree in Advertising and Marketing Communications at the Fashion Institute of Technology. It was during a black and white film photography course that she knew she found her calling.

Bella graduated from FIT in 2012 and went on to intern for various photographers in New York City. In 2014, she created the Angela Davis-inspired project, “Reflective Souls: Women in Society.” Well received upon release, Harper was given the opportunity to present her work at the Copiague Public Library. Her work has gone on to be exhibited at the Huntington Arts Council. Harper’s photographs have also been featured in KODD and Epsilon Magazine.

From her Caribbean background to travels to over 25 countries, including Vietnam, Germany, and Morocco, a global perspective is at the heart of Harper’s work and life purpose. Harper’s aim is to initiate conversation and spark growth through powerful visuals. She also values community building through amplifying less prominent voices in art.

Harper Bella currently serves as a freelance photographer and a Board of Director for the American Society of Media Photographers, New York City Chapter. To see more of Bella’s work, visit https://www.harperbella.com/