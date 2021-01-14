Leg. Caracappa to join SCWA for virtual WaterTalk meeting Jan. 19

In one of his initial undertakings as Suffolk County Legislator, Nick Caracappa has been asked to participate as a special guest at the Suffolk County Water Authority’s WaterTalk Virtual Community Forum. This event, which is open to the public will take place on Tuesday, January 19 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The purpose of this meeting is for SCWA to address the many questions raised by the public about the underground aquifer system and water quality in Suffolk County. Prior to taking the oath as Legislator, Caracappa was a 34-year employee of SCWA, and served 14 years as President of the Utility Workers’ Union of America, AFL-CIO Local-393. He shares the Water Authority’s concerns for our aquifer, and will continue addressing water quality issues in his new role as Legislator.

“It is vital for all residents to understand the significance of our aquifer, the sole source of drinking water here in Suffolk County,” stated Legislator Caracappa. “We must all do our part to protect this valuable resource. I strongly encourage concerned residents to participate.”

To join Legislator Caracappa and other professional panelists at the virtual meeting via Zoom, log onto www.SCWA.com and click the link that says “January 19 WaterTalk” on the homepage.