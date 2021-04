Port Jefferson Farmers Market heads outdoors May 2

The Port Jefferson Farmers Market heads outdoors to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson this Sunday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Purchase local produce, honey, bread and baked goods, seafood, international specialties, plants and flower bouquets. Live music. Social distancing and masks required. The outdoor market will run through Nov. 14. Call 473-4724 for more information.