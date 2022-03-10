Port Jefferson Documentary Series to screen ‘Refuge’ on March 14

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series Spring season continues with a screening of Refuge, a story about fear and love in the American South, at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on March 14 at 7 p.m

Directed by Din Blankenship and Erin Bernhardt, REFUGE is a story about fear and love in the American South. A leader in a white nationalist hate group finds healing from the people he once hated — a Muslim heart doctor and his town of refugees. Chris is a husband and father, a veteran, and until recently, a leader in the KKK. He started hating Muslims when the planes hit the Twin Towers on 9/11, but is forced to confront his hate when he receives a text from Muslim refugee, Heval.

REFUGE illustrates the false promises of hate and reveals where real and lasting refuge is found. Where there is love, there is refuge. The film is set in the most diverse square mile in America, Clarkston, Georgia, and follows a Syrian Kurd, a former Klansman, and a town of refugees who seek belonging in a country that blames them for its problems. Swimming against the current of an increasingly polarized and isolated America, each must decide whether they will risk knowing and being known by those who oppose them. Ultimately, REFUGE uncovers what is possible when we leave the security of our tribes and what is at stake for our country if we don’t.

Running time is 75 minutes.

Guest speakers via live Zoom will be Directors Din Blankenship and Erin Bernhardt, Directors and Chris Buckley and Heval Kelli, subjects in the film. $10 per person at the door or register in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries. com.