Port Jefferson Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for OnPoint Pharmacy

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for OnPoint Pharmacy in Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 19.

Attendees included representatives from OnPoint Pharmacy including Sarit Roy, President; Amy Ho, VP of Operations; Luna Hai, Director of Pharmacy Operations; Stephen Georgiades, Pharmacist/IT; Nick Lella, Director of Marketing; Mike Nastro, Pharmacy Manager and Bill Burke, Pharmacy Manager along with members of the chamber, President Joy Pipe and Secretary Nancy Bradley.

Formally known as Fairview Pharmacy, the newly rebranded store is located at 4747 Nesconset Highway, Suite #10 in the Port Jefferson Commons and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 631-474-7828 or visit www.onpointpharmacy.com.