Newfield Wolverines too much for Centereach Cougars to handle

The Cougars of Centereach take the field in a home game against Newfield Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
The Cougars of Centereach take the field in a home game against Newfield Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Joseph Anziani cuts to the outside in a home game against Newfield Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Joseph Anziani makes the catch in a home game against Newfield Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Newfield's JJ Deliat bursts out of the backfield in a road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo.
Newfield's Christian Smith breaks out of the backfield in a road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo.
Newfield's JJ Deliat cuts to the outside in a road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo.
Newfield’s Dylan Smith battles Logan Poppe for the ball Oct. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield quarterback Matt Evers throws deep in a road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo.
The Band. Credit: Bill Landon
The Band. Credit: Bill Landon
The Band. Credit: Bill Landon
Newfield's Kenny Petit-Frere cuts to the inside in a road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo.
The Band. Credit: Bill Landon
Newfield's Kenny Petit-Frere with a catch as Manny Menendez “defends” in a road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo.
Newfield quarterback Matt Evers throws deep down field in a road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo.
Newfield wide receiver Chris McDaniels makes the catch as Joseph Anziani defends Oct. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach wide receiver Manny Menendez drags a Newfield defender in a home game Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Newfield wide receiver Dylan Smith makes the catch in a Div-II road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo.
Newfield wide receiver Dylan Smith breaks one loose in a Div-II road game against Centereach. Bill Landon photo.
Centereach senior Joseph Anziani looks for an opening in a home game against Newfield Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Centereach wide receiver Manny Menendez on a kickoff return in a home game Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo
Halftime entertainment. Bill Landon photo
Halftime entertainment. Bill Landon photo
Newfield's Sean Sullivan breaks out of the backfield in a road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Bill Landon photo.
Newfield receiver James Marra makes the catch in a Div-II road game against Centereach Oct. 29. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior tight end Justin Gamble breaks out of the backfield in a Div-II home game against Newfield. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Riddick Drab plows his way into the endzone for the TD in a Div-II home game against Newfield. Bill Landon photo
Centereach senior Riddick Drab follows lead blocker LaRawn Robinson in a Div-II home game against Newfield. Bill Landon photo

The Cougars of Centereach had their hands full when they hosted Newfield, their cross-town rival, trailing 22-0 at the halftime break. 

Newfield’s JJ Deliat punched in from short yardage, as did Kenny Petit-Frere, then Payne Weinhauer picked off a pass for the interception and went 43 yards for the score. 

Centereach senior quarterback Riddick Drab broke the ice for the Cougars on the opening play of the third quarter, finding the endzone to remove the goose egg from the scoreboard. 

Newfield receiver Dylan Smith answered back, catching an 8-yard pass from quarterback Matt Evers followed by an 11-yarder to take a commanding lead.

In this Div. II matchup on Saturday, Oct. 29, Drab scored on a 31-yard run in the 4th quarter. But that was all the Cougars could muster, falling 35-12 to conclude both teams’ 2022 campaigns.

— Photos by Bill Landon

