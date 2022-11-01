Port Jeff Royals defeat Babylon Panthers in county semifinal

Looking to avenge their five-set loss to Babylon just two weeks earlier, the Lady Royals of Port Jefferson did just that in the Class C semifinals on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Royals swept the Panthers in three straight sets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22.

The victory lifts the team’s record to 15-3 on the season. Port Jefferson, the No. 2 seed, advances to the final championship round when the team takes on the top-seeded Mattituck on Monday, Nov. 7, at Hauppauge High School.

The first service is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI

