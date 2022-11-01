Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘Side by Side by Sondheim’

Open cast call

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, will hold open auditions for the musical revue Side by Side by Sondheim on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Seeking 3 to 4 strong vocalists with storytelling abilities (prepare 32 bars of (1) Stephen Sondheim song – preferably a piece from Side by Side by Sondheim); and one actor to serve as narrator (Prepare monologue available on Theatre Three’s website.) Callbacks to be determined. Please bring picture/resume. Rehearsals begin in December. For full details visit http://theatrethree.com/auditions.htm.