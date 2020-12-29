Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle (center) attended a ribbon cutting for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Centereach on Nov. 23. Located at 1770 Middle Country Road in front of Island Thrift, the fast-food chain is known for its signature chicken, fried shrimp, biscuits and most recently, its fried chicken sandwiches.

“I was happy to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen … I want to thank them for giving me the grand tour of their new building and letting me try some of their delicious food, and I wish them the best of luck with their new business!” said Councilman LaValle.

In addition to the Centereach location, there are currently nine other Popeyes locations in Suffolk County including Patchogue, Shirley, Lindenhurst, Bay Shore, Huntington, Riverhead, Brentwood, Deer Park and Coram.