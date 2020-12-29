Cinema Arts Centre to host Bicycle Film Festival

The Bicycle Film Festival is coming to Long Island! The international film festival celebrating bicycles through art, film and music throughout the last 20 years is back – and now it’s virtual! Hosted by the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, the festival begins January 22 and runs through January 31.

BFF Long Island presents a 90-minute international film program of the most important short films from the BFF collection. BFF select shorts will appeal to a wide audience from film connoisseurs to avid cyclists and everything in between. Let the BFF curated collection take you on a journey around the world as we learn about a charismatic Ghanaian immigrant in Amsterdam who teaches refugee adult women to ride bikes – experience a birds-eye view of a BLM bicycle protest ride from New York to DC – feel the anguish of a father’s loss – the struggle of a young woman and her bike in Iran – and reprieve from genocide through cycle sport.

“In a year of a global pandemic, economic strife, violent acts by racist groups, a contentious election period the bicycle boom worldwide is optimistic news to celebrate. We hope to offer a positive respite from all of this for people,” said BFF Founding Director, Brendt Barbur.

Founded in New York BFF has been celebrating bicycles through art, film and music the last 20 years. The physical BFF spanned the world in up to 100 cities to an audience of over one million people. The international locales included Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, Moscow, Mexico City, Capetown and Istanbul and more at some of the most important venues such as Sydney Opera House and the Barbican or an old factory in Zurich. The Subcultures of cycling have shared equal billing with the most exciting innovators in music, art, design and film. Participants have included: Erykah Badu, Karl Lagerfeld, Francesco Clemente, Shepard Fairey, Albert Maysles, Michel Gondry, Spike Jonze, Alex Katz, Kaws, Mike Mills, Paul Smith, the Neistat Brothers, Tom Sachs, Ridley Scott, Kiki Smith, Swoon, and Ai Weiwei.