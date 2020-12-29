Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium continues virtual mini-courses in astronomy education

Did you gaze with delight on a recent winter night at the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, when they were close enough to appear to be a huge single star? Have you always been curious about what’s up there in the night sky? If you are intrigued by astronomy and have a beginner or novice-level understanding of it, the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium & Observatory at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport invites you to take the second semester of its Astronomy Education Series, which comprises three virtual mini-courses. The courses explore astronomy, astrophysics, cosmology, and the night sky. Total lecture-class size will be limited, with a minimum of 10 students and a maximum of 25. The Planetarium, which premiered the first three mini-courses last fall, will offer the next three (Courses 4, 5, and 6) every Tuesday night beginning on Tuesday, January 5, from 7:30 to 9:00 pm. Offered remotely via Zoom – the courses are taught by Vanderbilt astronomy instructor Bob Unger. Courses are designed for beginning to novice-level amateur astronomers age 16 and up – and for anyone who wishes to expand their knowledge of astronomy and the night sky, Unger said: “The Astronomy Education Series provides a more formal education than is typically provided at planetarium shows and exhibits, or from media outlets.” Designed for adult learners (age 16 years and up), the courses explore astronomy, astrophysics, cosmology, and the night sky. Total lecture-class size will be limited, with a minimum of 10 students and a maximum of 25. Course fee: $60 for Museum members, $70 for non-members. Anyone with questions can email [email protected] .

Prospective students can read more about the specific topics – and register for classes – at this link:

https://www.vanderbiltmuseum. org/astronomy-education- series/

Registrants will receive information on how to download the course textbook (PDF format) for free and a detailed syllabus.