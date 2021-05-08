Police: Silver Alert – Julie Nicholson

The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Patchogue woman with Asperger Syndrome and Munchausen Syndrome.

Julie Nicholson, 29, was last seen at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital, located at 75 North Country Road in Port Jefferson., on May 8 at approximately 7:30 a.m. She was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Nicholson is White, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt with a photo of a rapper.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Nicholson’s location to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or call 911.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.