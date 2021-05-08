Allied Physicians Group breaks ground for new location in Rocky Point

Melville-based Allied Physicians Group, an independent provider of comprehensive family health care services for both children and adults, held a “Start of Construction Ceremony” for its new Rocky Point office located at 346 Route 25A, Rocky Point, on April 6.

Local dignitaries and elected officials, including Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine and Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner, joined Allied physicians and executives at the ceremony.

The 5,500 sq. ft., state-of-the-art pediatric office will have eight employees, including 2 pediatricians and medical practitioners. Services for patients and families will include wellness care, vaccinations, sick care, a new parent helpline, breastfeeding support, telehealth services, social work access, nutrition assistance, asthma control education and community education (webinars, CPR classes). The build-out will be by the Klinger Construction Corporation, based in Coram.

The Rocky Point office will also feature new health safety focused enhancements to protect patients from the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. Design elements include separated sick and well areas and a state-of-the-art HVAC system with UV lighting to improve air quality.

“Allied Physicians Group is a physician led organization committed to quality, personalized health care. Our doctors know every one of our patients and their families, this is critical for providing the highest quality of care and exceptional patient experiences. Today, we mark the start of construction of our 24th Long Island independent Allied Physician Group office. This location will bring much needed care to Rocky Point and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Kerry Fierstein, CEO Allied Physicians Group.

“Allied Physicians Group’s new pediatric practice here in Rocky Point is an important new medical practice in our community. We have a growing number of families with young children in the area and as is the case with children, they need regular checkups as well as medical care. This new office will be convenient for families living here in Rocky Point and the surrounding area,” said Supervisor Romaine.

“Rocky Point is a community with numerous young families and children who will be well served by this new facility from Allied Physicians Group,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “This is another great addition to the Rocky Point community, and I look forward to their grand opening.”

Pictured from left, Brianne Chidichimo, Director of Marketing; Valentin Staller, VP of Staller Associates; Councilwoman Bonner; Kevin Edwards, Sr. Vice President of Business Development; Jason Halegoua, Allied Partner Pediatrician; Andrew Phillips, Director of Operations; Kerry Fierstein, CEO of Allied Physicians Group; Robert Creaven, Chief Operating Officer; Gary Mirkin, President of Allied Physicians Group; and Supervisor Romaine.

