PJSD to hold special meeting to discuss capital bond projects

The Port Jefferson School District will hold a special board of education meeting to discuss the proposed capital bond projects slated for a Dec. 12 vote.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Earl L. Vandermeulen High School auditorium.

This meeting will be an opportunity for community input as it is anticipated that the board of education will approve a resolution for the bond vote at its Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting.

Community members are encouraged to attend and participate in this open forum. For more information, visit: portjeffschools.org/bond/home