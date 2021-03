CHARADRIUS MELODUS SIGHTING

Tom Caruso of Smithtown went to Short Beach in Nissequogue on March 13 and came upon his favorite shorebird. He writes, ‘I was walking along the beach when I caught something moving from the corner of my eye. After a few seconds I realized that it was this piping plover moving through the reeds that washed up on the shore. I followed it for a while and was able to snap several pictures of it.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]