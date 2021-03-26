Shelter Pet of the Week: Yoo-Hoo

MEET YOO-HOO!

This week’s shelter pet is an 8-year-old female domestic medium hair cat named Yoo-Hoo at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

This overly sweet and affectionate beauty was dumped in a feral cat colony. She needs a home that will cherish her and she will reward you tenfold with love and affection. A bit thin and a little matted, Yoo-Hoo also has an overactive thyroid. This is not uncommon in cats. She will need a home that can handle medicating her twice a day and taking her for vet visits every 6 months.

She is spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Yoo-Hoo, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com for more info.