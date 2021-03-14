BEACH OF SHAME

Michael A. Colamussi of Rocky Point took photos of discarded helium balloons found along a five mile stretch of beach between Rocky Point and Shoreham the weekend after Valentine’s Day and created this collage.

His wife Nancy writes, ‘Some of these balloons had beautiful messages of love, no doubt written and released for someone lost this year. I doubt people are thinking about how harmful balloons are to our beaches and marine life during such a difficult time. Perhaps with Earth Day coming up next month, the newspaper could print a reminder to people to discard of balloons properly and even search for biodegradable products. Perhaps, releasing a lantern instead? It would be nice to see the stores that sell these balloons post such a statement in their stores as well.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]