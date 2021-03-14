Cooking Cove: The eatin’ of the green

By Barbara Beltrami

I know it’s somewhat of a thematic stretch between the wearin’ of the green and the cookin’ and eatin’ of the green, but frankly, I’ve run out of things to say about corned beef and cabbage. So please bear with me as I share with you some of my favorite greens dishes that are chock full of goodness and that important color for St. Patrick’s Day. When I think of greens, I think mostly of leafy green veggies … things like spinach and collard greens, broccoli and escarole, and Swiss chard that lend exciting taste dimensions and texture. And … they are also nice accompaniments to left-over corned beef.

Sautéed Greens

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds thoroughly washed spinach, kale, Swiss chard or escarole

4 quarts water

Salt to taste

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 to 4 garlic cloves, chopped

Dried hot red pepper flakes to taste

Freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste

DIRECTIONS:

In large pot bring water to a boil; add salt, then drop greens into water and boil until tender, but bright green, about 5 minutes. Drain but reserve 1/3 cup of cooking water. Press or squeeze all excess moisture out of greens. Drizzle half the oil into a large skillet over medium-high heat; add garlic and hot pepper and stir until garlic releases its aroma, about one minute. Immediately add greens and reserved cooking water; stir-fry just long enough to combine flavors and heat through; toss with remaining oil and lemon juice. Serve with corned beef or any meat, poultry or fish.

Not Quite Caesar Salad

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon minced fresh chives

6 anchovy fillets, finely chopped

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon chopped flat leaf parsley

1 head romaine lettuce, leaves separated and torn into bite-size pieces

1 head Boston or butter lettuce, leaves separated and torn into bite-size pieces

DIRECTIONS:

In a large salad bowl whisk together the garlic, mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, chives, anchovies, pepper and parsley; let stand at room temperature at least an hour. Just before serving add the lettuces and toss thoroughly to combine. Serve immediately at room temperature with cold sliced corned beef, turkey or chicken.

Collard Greens with Corned Beef

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon corn or vegetable oil

4 slices bacon

1 large onion, chopped

2 to 3 cups chopped cooked corned beef

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 pound collard greens, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

3 cups chicken broth

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Generous dash Tabasco sauce

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat; add bacon and fry until crisp, then remove, crumble and set aside. Add onion and cook till it starts to brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add corned beef and garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until garlic releases its aroma, about one minute. Add greens and cook, stirring frequently, until they start to wilt. Add broth and salt and pepper, bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer until greens are tender, about 40 to 50 minutes; splash with Tabasco sauce, toss and serve with mashed potatoes.