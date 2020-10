PURE AUTUMN

Tom Caruso of Smithtown recently snapped this closeup of a pot of mums at Pantaleons Farmstand in East Setauket. He writes, ‘[The photo] captures my favorite fall colors. It was late afternoon when my wife and I stopped by the farmstand to buy some pumpkins, gourds and mums. The afternoon sun bathed these mums in a golden light that was too good to pass up.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]com