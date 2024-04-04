Pet food drive underway in Port Jefferson

Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright’s office seeks donations for Long Island Cares’ Baxter’s Pet Pantry

Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) is participating in the 13th Annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge to collect pet food for clients of Long Island Cares, Inc.—The Harry Chapin Food Bank

In 2009, Long Island Cares established Baxter’s Pet Pantry to assist families who might be having difficulty feeding their pets and to avoid placing those family pets in a shelter due to these challenges.

The drive is for all pet food, including for reptiles, fish, ferrets, hamsters, and others. The pet pantry always needs five-to ten-pound bags of dog and cat food, but larger bags are also accepted, as well as canned dog and cat food, cat litter, treats, and new toys.

“Since my dog Buster entered my life, he never fails to bring a smile to my face,” Englebright said. “I hope my constituents will join me and my colleagues in collecting pet food and essentials for those who need help providing for and keeping their pets.”

All pet food must be unopened and in its original packaging. No opened bags, ripped bags or loose pet food will be accepted.

Donations may be brought to Legislator Englebright’s district office at 306 Main Street, Port Jefferson. Drop off deadline is Friday, May 24. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, please call the office at 631-854-1650.