Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma Police & Fire by Press Release - December 6, 2022 0 3 File photo Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Ronkonkoma on Dec. 5. A man was lying in the roadway of the LIE Exit 60E off ramp when he was struck by at least one vehicle, which then fled the scene, at approximately 8 p.m. The victim, Robert Twiford, 61, of Melville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Major Case Unit Detectives at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.