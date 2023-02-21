Two people injured in Huntington Station motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured two

people in Huntington Station on Feb. 21.

Luis Reyes was driving a 2013 Honda Civic westbound on Columbia Street when his vehicle left the

road and struck a tree in front of 189 McKay Road at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Reyes, 19, of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious

injuries. His passenger, Carlos Garcia Mendoza, 18, also of Huntington Station, was airlifted to Stony Brook

University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the

crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.