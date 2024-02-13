Pedestrian killed in East Farmingdale motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in East Farmingdale on Feb. 13.

A pedestrian was crossing Route 109 at Route 110 when he was struck by a 2022 Ram tow truck traveling westbound on Route 109. The pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the tow truck, Enrique Marcano, 55, of East Elmhurst, was not injured. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.