Video: Man wanted for setting fire to deli in Farmingville

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who set fire to a Farmingville business in December.

A man set a fire at Chubs Burgers Burritos and Heroes, located at 625 Horseblock Road, at approximately 4:50 a.m. on December 26. He fled the scene in a dark colored Ram pickup truck.

For video of this incident, click here.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.