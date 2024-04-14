Pedestrian killed in Central Islip motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Central Islip at approximately 2:40 a.m. on April 14.

A man was crossing Suffolk Avenue, approximately 100 feet east of Church Street, when he was struck by a westbound 2014 Honda Pilot, driven by Alba Cujcuj.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Cujcuj, 59, of Bay Shore, was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.