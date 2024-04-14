NSPC Brain & Spine Surgery ranked No.1 neurosurgery practice in New York

NSPC Brain & Spine Surgery has been ranked as the No.1 neurosurgical practice in New York State by Castle Connolly, a New York City research and information company.

NSPC was one of the physician practice groups recognized in a new national awards survey called the 2024 Castle Connolly Accolades.

According to Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly, “We introduced Castle Connolly Accolades this year to recognize multiple institutions – ranging from health systems providing comprehensive care to an entire region, to community-based physician practices excelling in specific and specialized care. These institutions,” he notes, “all employ exceptional physicians, who have been recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors, ensuring the highest quality care for their patients.”

“We are honored to have been ranked by Castle Connolly as one of the top neurosurgery practices in the nation and the top ranked neurosurgery physician practice in New York State,” declares Michael H. Brisman M.D., F.A.C.S., the chief executive officer of Rockville Centre, NY-based NSPC. “This achievement,” he asserts, “confirms our practice’s 65-year commitment to patient care and excellence in spine and brain surgery.”

NSPC is Long Island’s largest, independent neurosurgical group with 14 experienced physicians and seven conveniently located offices on Long Island and in Manhattan.

The NSPC Castle Connolly “Top Doctors” are: Jonathan L. Brisman, M.D., Benjamin R. Cohen, M.D, Vladimir Y. Dadashev, M.D., Zachariah M. George, M.D, Yusef Imani, M.D., Stephen T. Onesti, M.D. , Sachin N. Shah, M.D., and Brian J. Snyder, M.D.

For decades, Castle Connolly has been conducting a peer-review survey to select the region’s top doctors based on the theory that medical professionals are best qualified to assess the qualifications of other practitioners. Licensed physicians vote online for those doctors they consider outstanding. A Castle Connolly doctor-led research team then counts the nominations and vets the nominee pool with the aid of several screens, including confirming board certifications and investigating disciplinary histories. In 2020, Castle Connolly was acquired by the Everyday Health Group, a division of J2 Global Inc.