Pedestrian critically injured in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Central Islip on Jan. 5.

Philip Reddy was driving a 2016 Chevrolet northbound on Connetquot Avenue, near Atlantic Street, when his vehicle struck Richard Mateo, who was walking south on Connetquot Avenue at approximately 6:20 a.m. Mateo, 47, who is homeless, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in serious condition. Reddy, 39, of Bay Shore, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.