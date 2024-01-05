Wanted for Riverhead Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store.

A man allegedly stole a microwave and power tools with a combined value of $1,764 from Lowe’s, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on December 15 at approximately 1:50 p.m.

