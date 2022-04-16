Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Angel, Dewey, Lesley, Mercedes, Richie and Dexter!

Welcome to the fourth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Angel

This is Angel, a female pitbull up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. On April 14, Angel will hit her 4 year anniversary as a homeless dog. This 8-year-old beauty loves every person she meets. She is strong in will and body and will need a leader that can be strict with her and setting boundaries. Angel loves food, walks, car rides, kiddie pool and any toy she can shred to pieces. She cannot be placed with other animals. This girl has a huge heart and wants her happily ever after! Will you be her hero? For more information, call 631-360-7575.

Meet Dewey

Dewey is ready to hop into your Easter baskets this holiday! This beautiful boy is a 5-month-old Beagle/Chihuahua mix from Georgia. He’s a little on the shy side, but he’s a puppy, so once he gets comfortable in a cozy home he will make a lovely companion. His brothers Louie and Huey were already adopted from Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton and now its Dewey’s turn. Come by and meet him today! Call 631-724-5731, ext. 1.

Meet Lesley

Lesley was found as a stray in Queens but is now safe at Little Shelter Adoption Center in Huntington. Lesley loves to play and run and watches everything since he needs to know what you’re up to! Call 631-368-8770.

Meet Mercedes

This sweet girl is looking for love. She arrived at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter after being taken out of a bad situation and is now looking for her soul-mate. At two and a half years young, Mercedes is playful and energetic yet gentle and affectionate. She loves to play with you, enjoys tennis balls, squeaky toys and she will bring a smile to your face. Mercedes will need a patient person who is willing to give her the direction and guidance she was not given as a puppy. She will do best as the only pet in an adult household. Call 631-451-6950.

Meet Richie – Update: Richie has been adopted!!!

Richie is all ears about finding a new home for Easter! A 2-year-old Terrier mix with a super sweet disposition, Richie is up for adoption at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. An active guy, he would love to have a big yard to run in, and maybe some kids to play with. He loves people, and enjoys going on walks on warm spring days. Come meet Richie today! Call 631-724-5731, ext. 1.

Meet Dexter

Dexter is a goofy young active boy looking for his perfect home! He was brought to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter by a Good Samaritan after being found as a stray with his leash still attached. Sadly, no one came looking for him. Dexter is your typical cattle dog, he is extremely intelligent with a high drive, and will need continuous physical AND mental exercise. He is housebroken, walks well on leash and knows many commands. He is about 1 to 2 years young, and is 58 pounds. He is not a fan of cats and will require a meet and greet with a dog. Call 631-451-6950.

— Compiled by Heidi Sutton