Pattern Finders hosts holiday toy and clothing drive 

by Press Release - November 24, 2021

Stacy Davidson

Calling all Santa's and Hanukkah Harry's or those who just want to help make a difference this holiday season! For over fifteen years, Stacy from Stacy's Finds/Pattern Finders in Port Jefferson has helped bring magic to underprivileged children in the area, supplying the children with toys and clothing needs. This year Stacy has teamed up with Melissa who runs Give Kids Hope in Port Jefferson. The agency is part of a group of everyday people that answer the direct clothing needs and toy requests of 1,500 of Long Island's less fortunate children living in homeless shelters, temporary foster care, child protective services and domestic violence safe houses every year — and the numbers are still growing. This year especially, the expectation is of more children in need unless people being able to help. Last year Stacy's group answered the needs of fifty of the children. Stacy has the children's requested clothing sizes, requirements, and toy requests. You can purchase one item, or fulfill the needs of a child's entire clothing and toy wish list. Or, adopt a whole family! You may drop off any children's new clothing and new toys or gift cards for donations at Pattern Finders, 128 East Main Street Port Jefferson, Fridays through Sundays. In addition, a collection box for new unwrapped toys will be in Harbor Square Mall, Port Jefferson Village, outside of Sea Creations, 134 Main Street in Port Jefferson Village. Feel free to call Stacy at the shop with any questions at 631-928-5158.