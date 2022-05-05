Pathways to Health hosts book launch and signing May 6

In honor of her debut book, Journey Into Awareness: Reclaiming Your Life, licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Karin M. Keyes will be at a book launch and signing event on Friday, May 6 at Pathways to Health located at 464 Route 25A in Miller Place from 7 to 9 p.m.

“I’m very excited!” said Keyes, noting that her book is reflections on everyday life from the perspective of love, honesty, and inner power, based on the knowledge of one’s inner divinity. Much of the focus of her work has been on the effects of childhood trauma and the process of restoring a healthy sense of self following such trauma.

The book “comes from a very personal place and need to help others,” Keyes said, adding, “This book is a compilation of realizations that I have come to for myself along the way, especially following a couple of the most traumatic years of my life.”

“More than anything, I have become aware that we are all on this journey together. There is nothing that we go through in isolation. It is only by joining together, learning from each other, holding each other up when we cannot stand on our own or falling into the arms of those we love and trust when we, ourselves, can’t do it on our own that we can truly thrive and be all that we are meant to be. It is my hope that my experiences and those of the people who I have come to love so deeply will offer something of value to you in your own journey,” she added.

Keyes has been in private practice on Long Island for the last 20 years, with a focus on alternative therapies, including EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), clinical hypnotherapy and energy-focused therapies, incorporating spirituality into her work.

Keyes also has a background in addictions therapy, having worked in the substance abuse field for 10 years. She felt so deeply about what she learned that she felt a need to help others by sharing what she had discovered and went on to become an LCSW in order to help others find their own clarity and purpose in life.

Keyes’ blog, Our Spiritual Journey: Finding Our True Selves is located at https://ourspiritualjourneybykarinkeyes.blogspot.com/ and offers readers inspirational self-help theories and inspiration for tapping into one’s true self. She also administers a Facebook community page, Karin M. Keyes, LCSW: Spiritual Journey (@KeyesSpiritualJourney), and can be found on Instagram at @Karin.Keyes.

Books will be available at this event. To register, please call 631-642-2200.