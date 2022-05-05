Times … and dates: May 5 to May 12, 2022

Thursday April 5

Strictly Business vendor fair

The Miller Business Center, Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce and the Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition present Strictly Business, a business to business networking event, in the Middle Country Public Library parking lot, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event helps promote and build businesses in Brookhaven and the surrounding areas. Free admission, door prizes and more! Rain date is May 12. For more information, call 585-9393.

Vanderbilt lecture

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a lecture titled Tectonic Problems: Why the Foundations of Modern Geology Remain Elusive at 7 p.m. Marine seismologist Dr. William Bythewood Hawley will introduce participants to contemporary debates in geology and the theory of plate tectonics. Tickets are $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Strictly Sinatra

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook celebrates the music of Frank Sinatra with three nights of swingin’ songs from May 5 to May 7 featuring the classic Sinatra arrangements of Nelson Riddle, Billy May, Don Costa and others. Pete Caldera will be backed by Tom Manuel and the 17-piece Jazz Loft Orchestra. Caldera is best known for singing standards, mainly at New York’s Carnegie Club, where he performs monthly. All performances are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday April 6

Strictly Sinatra

See May 5 listing.

Birdwatching at the Vanderbilt

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for an early morning birdwatch and architecture tour with the Vanderbilt’s director of curatorial affairs from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate in the early dawn hours, when the grounds are still closed but the birds are active. A second opportunity will be offered at 6:30 p.m., as many bird species are also active at dusk. Tickets are free for members, $12 for non-members. Sturdy hiking footwear is strongly suggested. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

First Friday at the Heckscher

Celebrate First Friday at The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington during extended viewing hours of the exhibits from 5 to 8:30 p.m, and a special performance by musician CMONTY beginning at 7 p.m. Free admission. Call 380-3230.

Saturday April 7

Strictly Sinatra

See May 5 listing.

Rummage Sale

St. James United Methodist Church, 532 Moriches Road, St. James hosts its annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring clothing, bric a brac, jewelry, toys, games and more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ukrainian Relief Fund. Questions? Call 584-5340.

Community Shred Day

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold a Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get rid of that unnecessary paperwork in a safe and environmentally-friendly way. A shredding truck from A Shred Away, Inc. will be in the library parking lot for on-site shredding of personal documents. There is a limit of 5 boxes or bags. All paper collected will be recycled at a certified paper mill. Call 941-4080.

Community spring cleanup

The Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station will hold a I Love My Park Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Roll up your sleeves and participate in a spring cleaning of the property as part of a statewide initiative to maintain parks. Bring your own gardening tools. Lunch, snacks drinks, tours, certificate and free t-shirt provided. Visit www.ptny.org to register.

Mother’s Day felting class

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite #15, St. James offers a Mother’s Day felting class with artist Oksana Danzinger from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will learn the needle felting technique and take home a beautiful felted flower. $75 per person. To register, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Selden Craft & Gift Fair

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden hosts an indoor Craft & Gift Fair to benefit the school’s Leader Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 75 vendors. Featuring exquisite jewelry, decorative wreaths, homemade candies, organic soaps, wearable art, vintage items and much more. Questions? Call 846-1459.

Civil War Encampment

The Farmingville Historical Society invites the community to the Bald Hill School House Civil War Encampment at the Thomas Muratore Park at Farmingville Hills, 507 Horseblock Road, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. See how classes were held in the 1860’s, talk with Union and Confederate Civil War soldiers, witness a drill, manual of arms, march and musket fire and much more. Free. Visit www.farmingvillehistoricalsociety.org.

Porsche Car Show

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook teams up with Metro NY Porsche Club of America to raise money for local domestic abuse prevention and education efforts with a car show from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to the public and no reservations required. Call 751-7707.

Astronomy Day at the Vanderbilt

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for Astronomy Day, part of a nationwide celebration of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the awe-inspiring fields of Earth and space science. Join them in the Rose Garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for astronomy demonstrations, crafts, solar observings and giveaways and again from 8 to 11 p.m. for lunar observing, weather permitting. The event is free with general admission. Call 854-5579.

Sheep to Shawl

The Huntington Historical Society kicks off the spring season with its popular “Sheep to Shawl” Festival on the grounds of the Dr. Daniel W. Kissam House Museum property at 434 Park Avenue in Huntington from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy family-fun activities including sheep shearing, old-fashioned games, spinning wool demonstrations, crafts, Maypole dancing, traditional live music, tours of the Kissam House and much more. Free admission. Call 427-045.

Muster Day at the Arsenal

Join the Huntington Militia for a Muster Day at the Huntington Arsenal and Village Green on Park Avenue in Huntington from noon to 5 p.m. This is a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of The Order of the Ancient and Honorable Huntington Militia and see what is involved reenacting Long Island history with marching, musket firing, tours of the Arsenal, open hearth cooking, and craft demonstrations. Free. Visit www.huntingtonmilitia.com.

Cherry Blossom Festival

The Charles B. Wang Center at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host its annual Sakura Matsu Cherry Blossom Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Welcome spring to Long Island with the blooming of sakura (cherry blossoms), the sounds of taiko drums, and a wondrous array of Japanese cultural exhibits including Koto plays, Japanese traditional dances, martial arts demonstrations, calligraphy workshops, ikebana flower arrangement, tea workshops, manga drawing, origami paper folding, kimono dress-ups, and cosplay for all ages. rain or shine. Admission of $30 adults, $20 students/seniors, $10 children ages 6 to 12, free for children ages 5 and under. For more information, call 632-6353.

Beatles lecture

Join renowned producer, composer and Deconstructing the Beatles series creator Scott Freiman for his latest Deconstructing the Beatles lecture, Deconstructing Let It Be, at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington at 7 p.m. Freiman will dive deep into the music of Let It Be with insights into the composition, arrangement, and production of classic songs like “Get Back,” “Two Of Us,” and “Let It Be” with the use of rare audio and video. Tickets are $25, $20 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org for more info.

Doo Wop Project in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes the Doo Wop Project to the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today, The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Featuring stars of Broadway’s smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical. Tickets range from $52 to $68. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday April 8

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

Get local! The Port Jefferson Farmer’s Market returns to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today and every Sunday through Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Purchase local produce, honey, bread and baked goods, plants and flower bouquets. Call 473-4724.

Grist Mill tours

The Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook will be open today and every Sunday through October from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn about the inner workings of the mill as it crushes grain into flour and hear about its 323 year history on a guided tour will a miller during guided tours and a visit the Country Store. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children. Cash only. For more information on the Stony Brook Grist Mill and for large group tours, call The Ward Melville Heritage Organization at 751-2244.

Monday April 9

Civic meeting

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 52 Sound Beach Bvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda will be a meet and greet the candidates of the Rocky Point and Miller Place boards of education. All are welcome. For more information call 744-6952.

Tuesday April 10

An evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute sesson of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6 45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $28 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. The first session will be open to children aged 7 to 17, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 265-6768.

Wednesday April 11

Community blood drive

St. James Fire Department, 533 Route 25A, St. James will host a community blood drive in memory of Paige Elizabeth Keely from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To make an appointment please visit www.nybc.org/donate or call 800-933-BLOOD.

Cruise Night Car Show

It’s back! The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. Call 929-3500.

Long Island Guitar Festival

The 30th annual Long Island Guitar Festival will be held from May 11 to 15 at various times the Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket. Scheduled performers include David Russell, Benjamin Verdery, Beijing Guitar Duo, Evan Taucher, Harris Becker & Friends, Laura Lessard, Michael Roberts, James Erickson, Paul Cesarczyk, Chinnawat Themkumkwun, Olson/De Cari Duo, Jeffrey Marcus, Maureen Hynes, Rie Schmidt, Alan Morris, and Samantha Clarke. Ensembles scheduled to perform include the NJMEA HS Honors Guitar Orchestra, the New Jersey Guitar Orchestra, the Susan E. Wagner HS Guitar Ensemble, and the Metropolitan Guitar Academy. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or at the door. Visit www.ligfest.net for more info.

Thursday April 12

Long Island Guitar Festival

See May 11 listing.

Virtual Trivia Night

Wok this way and join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor for a virtually Deliciously Fun Trivia Night via Zoom at 7 p.m. Test your knowledge of foods from around the world, food moments in film and music, food logos, historic dishes, ingredients, cultural traditions, food in art, and more. Questions are mostly multiple choice and include photos, videos and audio clips. Participate solo or play as a team. Winner is Lord of the Fries! $10 suggested donation. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Theater

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The Carriage House Players open the 31st annual Summer Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centeport with “Midsummer Night’s Dream” on May 13 from 8 to 9 p.m. and May 15 from 7 to 8 p.m.. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring your own lawn chairs. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘It Shoulda Been You’

Star Playhouse at Stage 74, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents It Shoulda Been You, Broadway’s wild musical farce with blushing brides, nervous grooms, overbearing moms, unexpected guests and plenty of crazy twists and turns, on May 14 and 21 at 8 p.m. and May 15 and May 22 at 2 p.m. It’s wedding season and you’re invited to a wedding like no other! Get ready for a good time filled with music, mayhem, comedy, and a real bunch of characters! Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘Kinky Boots’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Film

‘Winged Migration’

The Four Harbors Audubon Society will host a free screening of “Winged Migration’ at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on May 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m Birds travel hundreds if not thousands of miles every Spring and Fall, always taking the same route, using the natural compass of the stars, and even the Earth’s magnetic field to find their way. Explore these miraculous yearly journeys and discuss the benefits and perils these winged avians have as they travel to their summer and winter homes. Reservations required by calling 766-3075 or 360-2480, ext. 232.

‘We Feed People’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series hosts a special fundraiser for Ukraine with a screening of the National Geographic documentary “We Feed People” at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on May 9 at 7 p.m. Directed by Ron Howard, the film follows the work of Chef Jose Andres of the World Central Kitchen. Followed by a live Q&A session via Zoom with Ukrainian singer Olha Tsvyntarna. Tickets are $10.69 online at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com, $10 (cash only) at the door. For more information, email [email protected]

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted