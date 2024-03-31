Over $52,000 raised by Northport-East Northport families in support of St. Baldrick’s

The annual Brave the Shave event at Northport High School continues to provide support for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation through both fundraising and spreading awareness of pediatric cancer.

Prior to the most recent event on March 22, the Northport-East Northport school district had already raised over a quarter of a million dollars for the foundation. The most recent fundraising effort added more than $52,000 to that total, helping fund important research and support for children battling the disease.

During the day, Northport High School students filled the Commons with positive energy as they partook in the dunk tank fundraiser, allowing students to dunk members of the staff as they raise money.

In the evening, students, staff and community members from across the district filled the school to “brave the shave” as students had their heads shaved as a sign of solidarity with children battling cancer.

Members of the National Honor Society helped organize and staff the event by collecting donations, celebrating with the shavees and managing the table providing hats and merchandise.

Local author and cancer survivor Charles Armstrong returned this year to speak about his book, “The Dog Named Beef and Her Superpower,” which details the true story of how Armstrong’s dog helped him find comfort and ultimately defeat brain cancer.

Northport High School student Christian Sloan, also a cancer survivor, spoke to the crowd as well. “I would just like to thank everyone for supporting the St. Baldrick’s thing and I am hoping in the future for all our hopes that cancer will be no more,” he said.

Northport High School teacher aide Karen Paquet, whose son Caleb lost his battle with cancer in 2017, spoke about the importance of continuing to conduct research and provide clinical trials for pediatric cancer. “Today I feel a beautiful camaraderie with all of you,” she said. “We are here, united, in taking childhood back from cancer.”

Dr. Rina Meyer, a pediatric hematology oncologist with Stony Brook Medicine, also spoke to the crowd about the hope that St. Baldrick’s brings to her patients and their families, and recognized the important role that participants play in providing that hope.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation works with pediatric oncologists to “determine the most promising research to fund and create funding priorities to make the greatest impact for children with cancer,” she said.