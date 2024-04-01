Holbrook couple indicted for manslaughter for recklessly causing drug overdose death of their child

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad responded to the home to investigate and found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom where the child had been found. As a result, members of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Narcotics Section were called to assist with the investigation. A search warrant of the defendants’ apartment was executed, and law enforcement allegedly found over one-eighth ounce of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, over one-eighth ounce of cocaine, alprazolam, methadone, drug packaging materials, two digital scales used to weigh drugs, an electronic stun gun, a loaded shotgun, and a rifle, all of which were allegedly unsecured and easily accessible to the defendants’ children. DNA swabs were taken from several packages of drugs found within the room, one of which allegedly had Joseph Adonis’ DNA on it.

At the time of this incident, Leibrock was allegedly subject to Suffolk County Family Court orders of protection that prohibited her from being around both children, as well as from possessing illegal drugs that created an unreasonable risk to the health, safety, or welfare to either child.

The defendants were arrested on possession of drugs and weapons charges, which at the time, were the highest charges that could have possibly been charged, and all of which were non-bail eligible under current New York State law, meaning that prosecutors could not ask for bail, nor could a judge set bail. The defendants were indicted and arraigned on the indictment, but no bail could be placed on the charges. The defendants were only held in custody due to outstanding warrants that each had at the time of their arrest, as well as a contempt charge lodged against Leibrock for allegedly violating the orders of protection. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office then continued to investigate the death of Joseph Adonis.

After conducting an autopsy, the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Joseph Adonis’ cause of death was acute mixed drug intoxication by a mixture of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. Based on the results of the autopsy, the drugs and weapons allegedly found in the defendants’ apartment, and the location of those items, the defendants are now alleged to have recklessly caused the death of their son, Joseph Adonis.