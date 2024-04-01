Holbrook couple indicted for manslaughter for recklessly causing drug overdose death of their child
14-Month-Old Joseph Adonis Had a Mixture of Heroin, Cocaine, and Fentanyl in His Body at the Time of His Death
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 1 the superseding indictment of Wilkens Adonis, 38, and Daryllee Leibrock, 38, of Holbrook, who were each indicted for manslaughter, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of weapon, and other related charges, for allegedly possessing guns and illicit drugs in the same apartment they shared with their 11-year-old child and their approximately 14- month-old toddler, Joseph Adonis, who allegedly died due to acute mixed drug intoxication by a mixture of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.
“Fourteen-month-old Joseph Adonis died from an overdose due to ingesting a cocktail of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl,” said District Attorney Tierney. “How many more innocent children must die for change to be enacted? It is well past the time for New York State legislators to wake up, put politics aside, and pass common sense legislation related to fentanyl.”
According to the investigation, on the morning of January 3, 2024, Suffolk County Police Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at the defendants’ residence in Holbrook. When they arrived, law enforcement found Wilkens Adonis, Leibrock, and their unresponsive toddler, Joseph Adonis (DOB: 11/4/22), in the couple’s bedroom. The toddler was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad responded to the home to investigate and found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom where the child had been found. As a result, members of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Narcotics Section were called to assist with the investigation. A search warrant of the defendants’ apartment was executed, and law enforcement allegedly found over one-eighth ounce of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, over one-eighth ounce of cocaine, alprazolam, methadone, drug packaging materials, two digital scales used to weigh drugs, an electronic stun gun, a loaded shotgun, and a rifle, all of which were allegedly unsecured and easily accessible to the defendants’ children. DNA swabs were taken from several packages of drugs found within the room, one of which allegedly had Joseph Adonis’ DNA on it.
At the time of this incident, Leibrock was allegedly subject to Suffolk County Family Court orders of protection that prohibited her from being around both children, as well as from possessing illegal drugs that created an unreasonable risk to the health, safety, or welfare to either child.
The defendants were arrested on possession of drugs and weapons charges, which at the time, were the highest charges that could have possibly been charged, and all of which were non-bail eligible under current New York State law, meaning that prosecutors could not ask for bail, nor could a judge set bail. The defendants were indicted and arraigned on the indictment, but no bail could be placed on the charges. The defendants were only held in custody due to outstanding warrants that each had at the time of their arrest, as well as a contempt charge lodged against Leibrock for allegedly violating the orders of protection. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office then continued to investigate the death of Joseph Adonis.
After conducting an autopsy, the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Joseph Adonis’ cause of death was acute mixed drug intoxication by a mixture of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. Based on the results of the autopsy, the drugs and weapons allegedly found in the defendants’ apartment, and the location of those items, the defendants are now alleged to have recklessly caused the death of their son, Joseph Adonis.
Once the results of the autopsy were received by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the defendants were indicted on the additional charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree in a superseding indictment. Only with that additional manslaughter charge would Suffolk County prosecutors ask for bail in this case.
Additionally, prior to the death of Joseph Adonis, on November 3, 2022, members of the New York State Police had allegedly stopped a vehicle driven by Leibrock in which Wilkens Adonis was a passenger. Inside the vehicle, the State Police allegedly observed what appeared to be cocaine. Law enforcement subsequently searched that vehicle, and allegedly found cocaine, oxycodone, and heroin. Additionally, in a purse allegedly belonging to Leibrock, investigators recovered an alprazolam pill, commonly referred to as Xanax. On Adonis’ person, investigators allegedly found heroin and cocaine, as well as straws that contained heroin and cocaine residue. Both defendants were placed under arrest, one day before Joseph Adonis was born. The alleged crimes from this incident were also non-bail eligible under current New York State law. At the time of Joseph Adonis’ death, the defendants each allegedly had warrants for failure to appear in Suffolk County First District Court on the November 2022 charges.
Adonis now stands indicted for the following charges:
- One count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Intentto Sell), Class B felonies;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, ClassC felonies;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Intentto Sell), Class D felonies;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D felony;
- Six Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, ClassA misdemeanors;
- Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class Amisdemeanors;
- Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A misdemeanors;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Class Amisdemeanors; and
- Two counts of Failure to Safely Store Rifles, Shotguns, and Firearms in the First Degree,Class A misdemeanors.
3
Leibrock now stands indicted for the following charges:
- One count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C felony;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Intentto Sell), Class B felonies;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, ClassC felonies;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Intent toSell), Class D felonies;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class Amisdemeanor;
- Six counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, ClassA misdemeanors;
- Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class Amisdemeanors;
- Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A misdemeanors;
- Four counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, Class A misdemeanors; and
- Two counts of Failure to Safely Store Rifles, Shotguns, and Firearms in the First Degree,Class A misdemeanors.On April 1, 2024, both defendants were arraigned on the superseding indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Philip Goglas. Justice Goglas ordered that Adonis and Leibrack each be held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Both defendants are due back in court on May 14, 2024. Wilkins Adonis is being represented by Matthew Tuohy, Esq. Leibrock is being represented by Steve Fondulis, Esq.