Arrests made at Coram and Port Jeff Station smoke shops for selling vape products to minors

Suffolk County Police arrested two people on April 1 for allegedly selling vape and tobacco products to minors in Port Jefferson Station and Coram.

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation

into the sale of vape and tobacco products at local businesses during which two were found to be in

violation of the law.

The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:

• Manjit Gidha, 57, of Farmingville, an employee of Coram Smoke Shop, located at 337 Middle Country

Road, Coram

• Muhammed Kilic, 28, of Brooklyn, an employee of Elite Tobacco Shop, located at 1030 Route 112, Port

Jefferson Station.

Both men were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in

Central Islip on a later date.