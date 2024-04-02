Coram woman arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Coram woman on April 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs following a motor vehicle crash with her nephew and niece in the vehicle.

Leigh Dellolio was driving a 2006 Nissan eastbound on Pine Road, near Corpine Lane, when the vehicle struck a fire hydrant at 10:56 a.m. Police determined Dellolio was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. No one was injured, and the children, a 6-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, were released to a family member.

Dellolio, 47, was charged with alleged Aggravated Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law), and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Nissan was impounded. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.