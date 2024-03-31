Boyd’s Invention Convention showcases student innovation in Elwood

1 of 3

Thirty students from grades 4 and 5 recently participated in James H. Boyd Intermediate School’s annual Invention Convention, held in the school’s cafeteria.

Hosted by the Boyd PTA, the event challenges students to use their imagination, creativity and basic science and mathematical skills to identify a need or solve a problem.

Students spent a month working on their projects independently at home, then brought in their prototypes.

During the showcase, the community had the opportunity to view and interact with the projects, as well as meet Boyd’s student innovators, who spoke about their inspiration for the inventions and the challenges that arose during the design process.