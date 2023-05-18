Our Lady of Mercy Academy celebrates 95 years

1 of 3

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1928, Our Lady of Mercy Academy (OLMA) celebrated its 95th Anniversary on April 27 at the Mansion at Oyster Bay. As a Catholic, all-girls, college preparatory high school, the faculty and staff have inspired the hearts, minds, and spirits of over 8,500 young women to lead, serve and succeed in their colleges, careers, communities, and lives. The proceeds from this event funded scholarships and financial aid.

“Our 95th-anniversary milestone serves as a reminder of our beginning and, more importantly, the promise of our future rooted in faith and built upon the strength, wisdom, and commitment to providing an educational foundation for our young women based on values and integrity. We acknowledge with gratitude our “Spirit of Mercy” Honorees: The Dreams R US Foundation, The Georgia Hiden Charitable Foundation, Dr. Eileen Snyder Magri, PH.D (Farmingdale), Richard L. O’Hara (Roslyn), and Sister Dorothy Sagona, RSM, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said OLMA President, Margaret Myhan.

Young women come from all over Long Island and Queens to attend this prestigious high school. 91% of the class of 2022 earned $24.8 million in scholarships. Some of the colleges and universities they attended include: Boston College, College of the Holy Cross, Cornell University, New York University, Notre Dame University, Parsons School of Design, and Villanova.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy is located at 815 Convent Road in Syosset. Visit www.olma.org or contact the Advancement Office at 516-921-1047 (ext. 117) for more information.