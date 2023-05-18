Shelter Pet of the Week: Praline

1 of 2

MEET PRALINE!

This week’s shelter pet is sweet Praline who was found as part of the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s TNR program. This little lady is timid and shy, but will warm up and enjoy getting petted once she gets to know you.

Praline loves other cats and seeks out their companionship. This little beauty would do best in a quiet home with other cats and someone that can give her time and patience.

If you would like to meet Praline, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.