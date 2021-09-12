Open Door Exchange in PJS hosts Open House Sept. 14

Open Door Exchange, a furniture bank ministry of Setauket Presbyterian Church. will host an Open House at their warehouse, Building G, Port Jeff Business Center, Port Jefferson Station on Tuesday, September 14th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteers will be there to share about the good work of ODE and give you a tour of the warehouse. All are welcome to pop by at any time during the time slots above. Refreshments will be served. Please note that masks are required in the warehouse. For more information, visit www.opendoorexchange.org.