Dennis Cannataro Family Concert series returns to Smithtown Library

After cancelling last year’s Dennis Cannataro Family Concerts due to the pandemic, Legislator Rob Trotta is pleased to announce that the time has come to welcome back residents and visitors to relax on the lawn of the Smithtown Main Library located at 1 North Country Road for the Dennis Cannataro Family Concerts.

“Although there will only be two concerts this year, it is wonderful that we can invite family and friends to attend these shows,” said Legislator Trotta. “The free performances provide a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy themselves, hear some fantastic music and to support our downtown merchants and restaurants.”

The concerts will be held on Friday, September 17, at 7 p,m. featuring the 1 Step Ahead playing the greatest hits, and on Sunday, September 26, at 2 p.m. with Just Sixties performing the hits of the 60s. Bring your chairs or blankets for these free events.

According to the library, smoking and pets are not permitted. In case of inclement weather on the day of the show, please go to www.smithlib.org or call 631-360-2480 ext. 231.