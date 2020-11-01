One Love Dog Rescue receives donation from Job Lot

As part of Ocean State Job Lot’s “Close to Our Heart” program, the OSJL store located at 2150 Middle Country Road in Centereach made a donation of $400 to One Love Dog Rescue of Smithtown on Oct. 5 to support and contribute to its important mission. The 100% volunteer and foster-based rescue group is dedicated to the rescue, healing and re-homing of abused, unwanted and abandoned dogs.

“A cornerstone of our company is our philanthropy,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “Whenever we open our doors in a new community, we make a donation to a non-profit that is ‘close to the heart’ of our local team, but with so many communities struggling right now, we’ve expanded this program to allow our associates to make additional donations to organizations that are meaningful to them.”