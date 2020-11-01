Voodoo Crab in Centereach celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Voodoo Crab in Centereach on Oct. 20.

The new restaurant, located at 1759-G Middle Country Road in the New Village Plaza shopping center, joins locations in Massapequa and Rockville Centre in offering New Orleans-inspired appetizers, cajun boil and fresh seafood dishes, and dessert.

The event was attended by members of the chamber as well as local, county and state officials who presented proclamations to co-owner Scott He and welcomed the business to the Middle Country community.

Hours for lunch are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner hours are Monday to Thursday from 4:30 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 631-676-7007 or visit www.voodoocrab.com.

Photos from Councilman LaValle’s office