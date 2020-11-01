Voodoo Crab in Centereach celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

Voodoo Crab in Centereach celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

by -
0 43

The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Voodoo Crab in Centereach on Oct. 20.

Pictured from left, Robert Martinez, Chief of Staff, 4th Legislative District; Assemblyman Doug Smith; co-owner Scott He; Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle; and Thomas Lupo on behalf of Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy.

The new restaurant, located at 1759-G Middle Country Road in the New Village Plaza shopping center, joins locations in Massapequa and Rockville Centre in offering New Orleans-inspired appetizers, cajun boil and fresh seafood dishes, and dessert.

The event was attended by members of the chamber as well as local, county and state officials who presented proclamations to co-owner Scott He and welcomed the business to the Middle Country community.

Hours for lunch are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner hours are Monday to Thursday from 4:30 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call 631-676-7007 or visit www.voodoocrab.com.

Photos from Councilman LaValle’s office

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 22

0 26

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply