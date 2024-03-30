Obituary: William Blackwood

Prepared by Mary Grace Blackwood

William Blackwood, of Port Jefferson, passed away on Feb. 22. He was 94 years young. Bill lived a long, happy and adventurous life with a personality and wit that endeared him to everyone he met. Bill leaves behind a legacy of perseverance and humor in the face of adversity and a family that will be forever grateful for his love and attention. He often told us, “Life is not a rehearsal, this is the play.”

Bill was a lineman for LILCO and owner of Great River Electric, the largest swimming pool wiring company on Long Island in the 1970s. An avid long-distance swimmer, Bill also worked as a lifeguard at Sunken Meadow Beach.

A talented actor, Bill performed for many years at Long Island community theaters and later as an actor in residence at the Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Grace; daughters and sons-in-law Jamie and Ron Burns, Bonnie and Roy MacDonald, and Laurie and Edward Lorch; grandchildren Justin Lorch and wife Lisa Evac, Rebecca Lorch and Michael Post; and brothers-in-law and wives Rosario and Kathie Lazzaro, and Tom and Christina Lazzaro and all their children.

A celebration of life is being held June 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson.

Please email Mary Grace if you’d like to attend at: [email protected].