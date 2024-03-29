Residents turn out in mass against proposed Stonebridge project in Smithtown

By Brian R. Monahan

Residents of Stonebridge Estates and surrounding communities had a clear message for Stonebridge Golf Links & Country Club in Smithtown: “Why change the covenants?”

“As you might have surmised by now, the homeowners association and its membership are very much opposed to the requested modifications,” said the Stonebridge Homeowners Association’s attorney to a packed audience at the Smithtown Senior Center’s auditorium.

The golf and country club filed an application to modify its 1999 Planning Board approval, allowing certain declarations of covenants and restrictions to be amended. Accordingly, March 20 marked the public hearing, where both sides were afforded the opportunity to present points of view and suggestions to the Smithtown Planning Board.

The covenants at play place the size of the residential community at 105 units and govern the design of the clubhouse. Additionally, if the golf course ceases to be used, 30 additional units may be created, and 90 acres of land must be set aside for all property residents.

Specifically, Stonebridge Golf Links is asking for the number of units to be increased from 105 to 133, a new clubhouse, a significant golf course modification from an 18-hole course to a 9-hole executive course and 9-hole regulation course, respectively, and a reorientation and modification of an existing 25-tee driving range.

“The language of the C&R itself, back in ’99, does, in fact, contemplate the possibility that the owner-operator of the golf course will make an application to develop up to 30 additional homes on the property,” claimed attorney David Altman on behalf of the applicant.

Altman detailed the case in favor of the proposal, which included an additional supplement submitted on behalf of the applicant dealing with traffic concerns plus the environmental and economic impacts, boasting of $154,000 potentially net gained by the local school district.

“This project is bothersome,” said county Legislator Leslie Kennedy (R-Nesconset), noting its proximity to the county park and the headwaters of the Nissequogue River. “As most of us are aware, this area is a floodplain … but the more houses we put in the stream beds” the more issues will arise from flooding.

While the county has put millions of dollars into preserving the headwaters of the Nissequogue — the last body of water to have natively occurring brook trout spawn in Suffolk — Kennedy and county Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) opined the project’s potentially disastrous effects on the environment and recreation in the area.

Sue Stavrakos, secretary of Stonebridge Homeowners Association, was one of many to mention the perennial parking and traffic problems that already exist in the community, citing “in excess of 100 cars parked on the grassland” adjacent to homes frequently in addition to other lots on-site. She mentioned an occasion late last year where she estimated 272 cars parked around Stonebridge, a number well over approximately 150 approved spots.

“They’re parking in our backyard now, where will they park” in the future? Stavrakos said.

“How does this benefit the residents of Smithtown?” asked Planning Board member Rick Lanese of Altman. “I have had no reason whatsoever to turn around and pull those covenants,” Lanese said.

Planning Board member Desmond Ryan asked those in the audience supporting the project to clap, to which there was silence. The room then erupted with applause when those against the project were asked to identify themselves.

The public hearing is closed, but interested parties can still submit letters to the Planning Board for the record.